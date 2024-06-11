Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande orchestral covers to appear in part 2 of 'Bridgerton' season 3

Dearest gentle readers, part two of Bridgerton's third season arrives on Netflix Thursday, and with the new episodes come brand new orchestral covers of your favorite pop songs.

Among the featured songs are Ariana Grande's "POV," Imagine Dragons' "Thunder," Demi Lovato's "Confident," Coldplay's "Yellow," Taylor Swift's "You Belong with Me" and a stripped down version of Ellie Goulding's "Lights."

Bridgerton's music supervisor, Justin Kamps, notes this isn't the first time the series has used a Taylor song — the Midnights track "Snow on the Beach" appears in the first part of season 3 — but they were happy to get to use another.

“We’ve got some returning artists this season because they’re still out there making huge hits. Can’t argue with that!" Kamps said. “It was a joy to get to use another Taylor Swift track, and this is just a classic one.”

In addition to these covers, part two of season 3 will include the show's first original song, "All I Want," performed by Tori Kelly. An orchestral version of the song will be featured in the season 3 finale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.