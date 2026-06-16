Taylor Swift makes prerecorded appearance on Travis' podcast, spends hours in NYC studio

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift didn't attend the live taping of her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast on Monday, but she did appear in a prerecorded segment.

Several weeks ago on New Heights, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, said that Taylor had helped Travis, a picky eater, to become more adventurous with food. That conversation led the podcast's producer, Brandon Borders, to joke that Taylor feeds Travis by making "little airplane noises," as parents sometimes do with toddlers.

As per People, during the live taping, the audience was shown that particular segment, followed by a humorous prerecorded video in which Taylor appeared to feed Travis a forkful of food while making airplane noises.

Taylor wasn't at the LA taping. For the past week, she has been in New York City, where she watched Game 4 of the NBA Finals, got inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, saw the Broadway play Oh, Mary! and may possibly be recording new music. E! Online reports that Taylor went to Electric Lady Studios at 8:30 p.m. Monday and didn't emerge until 6 a.m. the following morning, accompanied by her pals Alana and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM.

Meanwhile, her Toy Story 5 song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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