Taylor Swift pokes fun at herself in 'GMA''s exclusive clip of her 'New Heights' appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game in Jan. 2025 (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

ABC's Good Morning America is sharing an exclusive first look at Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated, first appearance on the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Our guest today is a singer, songwriter and producer and director from ... Reading, Pennsylvania," Jason says as he introduces the pop superstar.

In the exclusive clip, Travis introduces his girlfriend by using his nickname for her.

"Tay tay, welcome to New Heights," Travis says.

"Thank you! Thanks for having me on my favorite podcast," Taylor responds. Then, she jokes, "As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast and I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."

Taylor is expected to reveal new details of her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl -- including the cover art -- on Wednesday's new episode of New Heights, which premieres at 7 p.m. ET.

