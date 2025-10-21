Taylor Swift reacts to AJ McLean grooving to mash-up of her song, Backstreet Boy hit

Since Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, people have commented on how some of the songs on the album sound like other songs. Apparently Taylor doesn't mind a comparison, as long as it's being pointed out by a fellow pop star.

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean posted an Instagram Reel showing himself jamming out to a fan-created mash-up of Backstreet's classic "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and Taylor's new song "Elizabeth Taylor"; Taylor's sped-up vocals are set to the music of the Backstreet track. Both songs were co-written and co-produced by Max Martin.

AJ wrote in the caption, "Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !"

Taylor replied in the comments, "OH HI AJ OH MY GOD."

One fan replied, "please get together make this an official Spotify mashup that we can all stream."

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, AJ's post came a day after he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and described how he'd gotten cool points with one of his daughters by introducing her to Taylor "two or three times now."

