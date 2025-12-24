Taylor Swift received *this* unexpected gift from Travis Kelce, he says it's one of her 'favorites'

Christmas is Thursday, and if you still need a last-minute gift for the special woman in your life, you may want to check out the kitchen appliances aisle. Apparently, it's good enough for Taylor Swift.

In the latest edition of Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce were joined by Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce. During a segment titled "Gift Guide for Dudes Who Can't Shop Good," the brothers asked Kylie to weigh in on various gifts for women, ranging from gift cards to jewelry.

Travis brought up kitchen appliances, explaining, "I will say, one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer, because she's been throwing together so much f****** sourdough."

"Gosh, I got the best gut health there is," Travis deadpanned. "I love you, Tay."

Jason approved of the idea, saying, "One of the most unfortunate things with making fresh bread is trying to cut that s***. It is hard."

When Taylor appeared on New Heights in August, she spent an inordinate amount of time talking about baking sourdough bread and shared multiple bread-related puns based on her song titles, including "It's a loaf story, baby just say yeast," "Loafing him was bread" and "Bready for it."

Travis then asked Kylie about red light face masks and exfoliators, while Jason stared blankly. Travis then nodded when Kylie explained a woman would appreciate if you go into her bathroom and notice she already has exfoliators and "all of the different night serums."

"The face mists," Travis added sagely. Hmm ... sounds like he's been rummaging through Taylor's medicine cabinet for gift inspo.

