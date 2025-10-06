Taylor Swift says it's 'shockingly offensive' to suggest that she'll stop making music after marriage

Taylor Swift says fans need to calm down: Just because she's getting married doesn't mean she'll stop making records.

While appearing on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Taylor was asked if The Life of a Showgirl was going to be her last album, with Mills noting that he saw fans theorizing that she'd get married and have children and stop making music.

"No!" Taylor replied, adding that that idea is "a shockingly offensive thing to say. It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their job."

Taylor went on to note that she's marrying a guy who "loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music" -- which is why she'd never stop.

“That's the coolest thing about Travis, like he's so, he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us," she explained. "There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, ‘I'm really upset that you're still making the music, the music thing that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were gonna stop doing that.’"

"[It's] the most fun thing in the world to be able to support each other,” she added.

