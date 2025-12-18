Taylor Swift song is one of only two in Genius' year-end top 10 lyrics list

The lyrics website Genius has released its top 10 lyrics of 2025, based on "annotation views." In other words, people clicking on specific lyrics to understand what they mean or what they refer to. This year the 10 lyrics come from just two songs, one of which is by Taylor Swift — and it may not be the one you'd expect.

When Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl, fans immediately began scouring the lyrics; there were a lot of references to unpack in songs like "Elizabeth Taylor," "Father Figure" and "Ruin the Friendship." But ultimately, fans just wanted to get more information on her d*** jokes. That's right: The most-scrutinized Taylor song was "Wood."

The song has three spots in the top 10: the first line, which is "Daisy's bare naked I was distraught/ He loves me/ He loves me not"; the line "Redwood tree/ It ain't hard to see"; and the line in the chorus that goes, "He ah-matized me and opened my еyes." That last lyric was Taylor's cleaned-up version of a somewhat dirty slang term for having amazing sex, so it's not surprising that fans would be looking to find out exactly what she was saying there.

The rest of the top 10 lyrics, including the #1 most scrutinized lyric, were from Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning hit "Not Like Us."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.