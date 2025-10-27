Taylor Swift still #1 with 'Ophelia'; Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas score first top-10 songs

It seems Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" won't suffer the fate of having to depart the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 anytime soon.

The song tops the Hot 100 for a third week, while its parent album, The Life of a Showgirl, also spends a third week at #1 — and that means another record for Taylor. Billboard reports this is the first time that an artist's album and song have both debuted at #1 and then both stayed there for three weeks.

The week after the album came out, all 10 songs on the Hot 100 belonged to Taylor. Now, three weeks on, she "only" has four songs in the top 10: "Ophelia," "Opalite," "Elizabeth Taylor" and "Father Figure."

Still, that's good enough for yet another record. According to Billboard, this is the seventh time in Taylor's career that she has had a week with at least four songs in the top 10 — more times than any other artist.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean scores her first U.S. top-10 hit with "Man I Need." The U.K. singer/songwriter recently told Billboard, "I've never been on the charts before, and I've been putting out music for quite a long time, so it's a bit of a new world for me."

Finally, Leon Thomas' song "Mutt" reaches the top 10 after 38 weeks on the chart. While it's his first top-10 song as a recording artist, he's been in the top 10 three times previously, due to his writing and producing work on hits by Drake and SZA.

