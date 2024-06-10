Taylor Swift thanks fans after Edinburgh Eras Tour shows: "You truly blew me away"

Taylor Swift thanked her Scottish fans on Monday after her run of Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh.

"Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "[A]nd for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!"

Taylor started her U.K. leg of shows in Edinburgh, performing three consecutive shows from June 7 to June 9 at Murrayfield Stadium. The venue is the largest in all of Scotland, and the fifth largest in the U.K. overall.

In a fan-recorded video posted to TikTok, Taylor told the audience performing there had been amazing, because she got pulled aside every night to be told, "'You know this crowd broke the all-time stadium attendance record for all of Scotland for all of time.'"

"So tonight I said, 'There’s no way they can possibly fit more people into the stadium, there’s no way they can do that,'" Taylor said, before sharing Sunday night's show was "now the highest attended stadium show in Scotland — thank you!”

Up next, Taylor will perform three shows in Liverpool, England, and a concert in Cardiff, Wales.

