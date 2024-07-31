Taylor Swift Way, eh? Toronto's already voted to rename street after singer

Toronto doesn't want to be caught unprepared when Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes its way to Canada this fall.

While she won't be there until November, the Toronto Star reports the council in that city voted almost unanimously to rename a path that runs between the Rogers Centre stadium and Nathan Phillips Square Taylor Swift Way for the entire month of November. Taylor will perform at the Rogers Centre for a whopping six nights starting Nov. 14.

Rogers Centre will pay for the signs, which will then be donated to a local food bank to be auctioned off for charity.

Ever since the Eras Tour launched last year, cities and streets have been renamed in favor of Taylor, from Liverpool, England, morphing into Taylor Town and Glendale, Arizona, dubbing itself Swift City, to Kansas City, Missouri, changing its already existing Swift Street to Swift Street (Taylor's Version). Pittsburgh became Swiftsburgh and Stockholm became Swiftholm.

In Nashville, a park bench was renamed in Taylor's honor, and in Rio de Janeiro, a replica of the Junior Jewels tee that Taylor wore in the video for "You Belong With Me" was projected onto that city's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. Tampa, Florida, went even further, naming Taylor mayor for a day.

The Toronto Star suggests the Queen City might want to rename itself Tayronto for the duration.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.