Taylor Swift's '1989,' Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' added to Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

Recordings by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in its National Recording Registry.

In total, 25 recordings have been chosen this year “based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

This year's picks include Taylor's 2014 album, 1989, and Beyoncé's 2008 hit "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," as well as The Go-Go's 1981 album, Beauty and the Beat, and Chaka Khan's 1984 hit version of Prince's "I Feel For You."

Chaka said in a statement, "For the Library of Congress to say this recording belongs in the permanent collection of American sound heritage, that means it wasn’t just a hit, it was history. And I am so very grateful to have been part of it.”

Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's said, “I feel extremely honored to be part of the American artists that are a part of the Library of Congress. It’ll be great 100 years from now when someone is doing their research and they see The Go-Go’s in there."

Also chosen were Weezer's self-titled 1994 album aka The Blue Album; Gladys Knight & The Pips' 1973 classic "Midnight Train to Georgia"; and José Feliciano's 1970 Christmas favorite "Feliz Navidad."

Recordings by The Byrds, The Charlie Daniels Band, Ray Charles, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill and Paul Anka also made this year's list.

The public can nominate recordings to be considered. The Library of Congress received over 3,000 nominations this year.

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