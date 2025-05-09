Taylor Swift's bench in Centennial Park has its plaque stolen

The plaque honoring Swift on the bench in Music City's park has been pried off, according to WKRN. It is unclear when the plaque was stolen but it will be replaced.
It is a nod to the line in Swift's folklore track "invisible string" that goes: "Green was the color of the grass/ where I used to read at Centennial Park/ I used to think I would meet somebody there."
The bench was placed near a willow tree that is also dedicated to Swift, as the first track on Swift's album evermore is titled "willow." The plaque on the tree reads, "Planted on May 4, 2023 in honor of Taylor Swift."
