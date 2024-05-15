Taylor Swift's music is on top of the classical charts, too

It's not enough for Taylor Swift to dominate the pop charts — she's also tops on the classical charts.

Billboard reports that the classical group Vitamin String Quartet has debuted on top of its Classical Albums chart with its latest release, VSQ Performs Taylor Swift. While the album was originally released in February, it's just become available on vinyl and sold enough copies in that format to rise to the top.

The 16-track album features Taylor songs from 2008's Fearless through 2022's Midnights, including "Anti-Hero," "Snow on the Beach," "You Need to Calm Down," "cardigan," "Shake It Off" and "Lover."

Vitamin String Quartet has charted in the past with albums dedicated to the music of everyone from Lady Gaga, Daft Punk and Kanye West to Weezer, Björk and Lana Del Rey.

As previously reported, a string quartet version of "Snow on the Beach" will be featured in the new season of Bridgerton, but it's by a different act: Atwood Quartet.

Billboard notes that Taylor's music topping the classical charts is new for her. She's been on top of multiple other charts, of course, including Top Country Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums.

