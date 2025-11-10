Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' still dancing on top of the chart

This Showgirl won't leave the stage.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is spending a fifth week at #1 on the Billboard 200. It's only the second album of 2025 to spend its first five weeks at #1, after Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, which was #1 for its first eight weeks. But Taylor has a good shot at matching that: Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, spent its first 12 weeks at #1 last year.

Speaking of Wallen, I'm the Problem is #3, while the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters is steady at #2. Florence + the Machine, whose frontwoman Florence Welch appeared on The Tortured Poets Department, debuts at #4 with their album Everybody Scream.

Newly minted Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter is #6 with Man's Best Friend, while her opening act Olivia Dean, also a Grammy nominee, is #7 with The Art of Loving.

