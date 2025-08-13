Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl,' featuring Sabrina Carpenter, due Oct. 3

While Taylor Swift was in the middle of her New Heights podcast appearance on Wednesday night, she dropped the important information her fans have been waiting for: Her new album The Life of a Showgirl is coming out Oct. 3.

She revealed the cover art on Instagram along with the release date, the track list, some photos and the fact that it's produced by herself, Max Martin and Shellback. Also, it includes a duet with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. Of course, many fans already predicted that duet with Sabrina, thanks to some creative Easter Eggs.

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina posted the album track list and wrote, "i know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

Here's the track list:

"The Fate of Ophelia"

"Elizabeth Taylor"

"Opalite"

"Father Figure"

"Eldest Daughter"

"Ruin the Friendship"

"Actually Romantic"

"Wi$h Li$t"

"Wood"

"Cancelled!"

"Honey"

"The Life of a Showgirl" ft. Sabrina Carpenter

