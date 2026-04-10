Teddy Swims releases 'Mr. Know It All' ahead of Coachella performance

Teddy Swims is kicking off Coachella weekend with the brand new song he's been teasing, "Mr. Know It All."

On the track, he sings about sabotaging his love life by assuming it’ll end badly: "Shoulda told you I could see this coming, like I’m lookin’ right into a crystal ball/ When I fall in love it’s with misfortune, oh, I wish I wasn’t Mr. Know It All."

“‘Mr. Know It All’ explores the idea that love can become a self-fulfilling contradiction,” Teddy explains in a statement. “When you believe you already know how it ends, you protect yourself by holding back and that distance becomes the reason it fails.”

“But when you try to fight that fate and control every outcome, you can end up suffocating the connection,” he adds. “It’s about how both fear and control can quietly undo something real.”

Teddy takes the main stage at Coachella Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT. You can watch the festival live streaming on YouTube.

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