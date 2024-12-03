Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Lenny Kravitz to perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has announced its first batch of performers for its annual Dec. 31 ABC TV special.

A promo reveals that Teddy Swims and Tinashe will be performing on the show, as will Lenny Kravitz, who'll be doing a live countdown to 2025 from Las Vegas. Country stars Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett will also be joining the party. You may recall that Teddy and Thomas Rhett performed together on the CMAs in November.

Joining Ryan Seacrest as co-host once again is singer/actress Rita Ora. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

