That's the way it is: Spice Girls' Mel C says there's 'no reunion' planned for 30th anniversary

June 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls' iconic hit "Wannabe," while September will mark three decades since the group's debut album, Spice, was released. Surely the group wants to reunite for such a big milestone, right? Well, not so much.

Appearing on Australian radio to promote her new album, Mel C said of the milestone, "It's a big one. And no, there is no reunion."

"We are communicating all the time," she continued. "We want to do something. Who knows when? But I still feel very optimistic and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future."

The Spice Girls last reunited for a tour without Victoria Beckham in 2019. Mel C aka Melanie Chisholm aka Sporty Spice will release her new album, Sweat, on May 1. Her world tour starts Sept. 8 in Montreal; the first U.S. date is Sept. 11 in Washington, D.C.

As previously reported, the U.K.'s Royal Mint is issuing a coin in celebration of the Spice Girls' 30th anniversary. You can buy a regular coin for about $25, a silver proof one for just under $1,020 and a gold one for just over $1,800.

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