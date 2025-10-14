There aren't many beer run opportunities during Maroon 5's tour

Maroon 5's Love Is tour, in support of their new album of the same name, is currently underway. The set list so far includes two songs from the new album, "All Night" and "California." That's because, as Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine explains, they know why their fans are coming to see them.

"You know, you go to see your favorite band that's been around for a long time, and as soon as they say, 'Hey, here's our new album,' then it's usually time to go get a beer," James tells ABC Audio. "And we wanna give people what they want. And what they want is the songs that they know."

Maroon 5 is definitely endeavoring to give fans that with this tour, with hits from "Memories" to "She Will Be Loved" and everything in between. Also on the set list: the Gym Class Heroes collaboration "Stereo Hearts" and "Lost Stars," which Adam Levine recorded for the soundtrack of his 2013 film Begin Again.

The show is also longer than the one they played during their two-year Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. And, James explains, there's one other difference.

"Because we were set up there night to night, I think we took more of an approach of telling the story of the band through the set," James says of their Vegas shows. "And that was really interesting."

"I think that we've always kind of been like, 'Hey, here's our songs. Here's the songs you want to hear. Let's sing along. Let's have a good time,'" he notes. "But it was cool to sort of craft this story that we could tell throughout the set."

