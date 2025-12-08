'This is so sick': Chappell Roan is M·A·C Cosmetics' new global ambassador

Chappell Roan's creative use of makeup has led to her being named global ambassador for M·A·C. Starting in 2026, she'll star in worldwide campaigns for the brand, with whom she's previously collaborated.

"Your new MAC girl!!!" Chappell wrote on Instagram, announcing the news. "this is so sick and im pinching myself !!! Thank you @maccosmetics #MACAmbassador."

In a statement, she added, "Partnering with M·A·C feels full circle. This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they've embraced art, queerness, drag, and self-expression." Over the years, the brand has tapped notable LGBTQ+ stars like RuPaul, Elton John, k.d. lang, Ricky Martin and Kim Petras to appear in its campaigns.

Nicola Formichetti, M·A·C Cosmetics Global Creative Director, said a statement that Chappell "represents a generation that values authenticity, queer joy and fearless self-expression, which aligns perfectly with M·A·C and our mission of 'All Ages, All Races, All Genders.'"

