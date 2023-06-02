TikTok announces plans to celebrate BTS' 10th anniversary

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

By Andrea Tuccillo

TikTok is getting in on BTS' 10th anniversary celebration.

The app announced Friday that it will launch a series of events and campaigns in collaboration with BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA. There will be a #10yrsWithBTS hashtag challenge and new TikTok effect, a fan-created compilation video and exclusive footage to support BTS' new single, "Take Two."

TikTok also teased a special collaboration with the FESTA that will be announced in the coming days.

As previously reported, the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA will take place June 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!