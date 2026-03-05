Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Dallas.

sdx15 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami. Data is as of March 05, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Las Muñequitas

- Artist: Mr Plata & El Americano 4KT

#24. SI ESTÁS CON ALGUIEN

- Artist: Omar Courtz

#23. DtMF

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 37 other metros

#22. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#21. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)

- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#20. Tienes (Remix)

- Artist: Ice Dilan, Dj Honda, Rey Tony, Helabusador & JipMusic Global

#19. LET 'EM KNOW

- Artist: T.I.

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 13 other metros

--- Top three song in 21 other metros

--- Top five song in 25 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

#18. Name

- Artist: The Goo Goo Dolls

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 36 other metros

#17. POP DAT THANG

- Artist: DaBaby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#16. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in five other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

#15. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros

#14. Never Be The Same

- Artist: Strings From Paris

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 20 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros

#13. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 42 other metros

#12. Die With A Smile

- Artist: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#11. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#10. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 60 other metros

#9. 360 (Arr. For Cello Obligato and String Quartet)

- Artist: Peter Gregson

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 33 other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros

#8. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#7. The Night We Met

- Artist: Joni Fuller

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in six other metros

--- Top three song in 17 other metros

--- Top five song in 32 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros

#6. Yoga

- Artist: Janelle Monáe & Jidenna

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

#5. Raindance

- Artist: Dave & Tems

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#4. Jamaican (Bam Bam)

- Artist: HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#3. Dichavate

- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony & Helabusador

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#2. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in nine other metros

--- Top three song in 26 other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros

#1. Risk It All

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 11 other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 23 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros