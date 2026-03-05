Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week
Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami. Data is as of March 05, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Las Muñequitas
- Artist: Mr Plata & El Americano 4KT
#24. SI ESTÁS CON ALGUIEN
- Artist: Omar Courtz
#23. DtMF
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in nine other metros
--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 37 other metros
#22. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#21. Papaoutai (Afro Soul)
- Artist: mikeeysmind, Chill77 & Unjaps
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in three other metros
--- Top 50 song in eight other metros
#20. Tienes (Remix)
- Artist: Ice Dilan, Dj Honda, Rey Tony, Helabusador & JipMusic Global
#19. LET 'EM KNOW
- Artist: T.I.
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 13 other metros
--- Top three song in 21 other metros
--- Top five song in 25 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros
#18. Name
- Artist: The Goo Goo Dolls
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 36 other metros
#17. POP DAT THANG
- Artist: DaBaby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#16. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in five other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 22 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
#15. BAILE INoLVIDABLE
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros
#14. Never Be The Same
- Artist: Strings From Paris
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 20 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros
#13. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 42 other metros
#12. Die With A Smile
- Artist: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in nine other metros
#11. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros
#10. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 60 other metros
#9. 360 (Arr. For Cello Obligato and String Quartet)
- Artist: Peter Gregson
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 33 other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#8. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#7. The Night We Met
- Artist: Joni Fuller
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in six other metros
--- Top three song in 17 other metros
--- Top five song in 32 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros
#6. Yoga
- Artist: Janelle Monáe & Jidenna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in nine other metros
--- Top five song in 13 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
#5. Raindance
- Artist: Dave & Tems
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#4. Jamaican (Bam Bam)
- Artist: HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in three other metros
--- Top 25 song in four other metros
--- Top 50 song in eight other metros
#3. Dichavate
- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony & Helabusador
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#2. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in nine other metros
--- Top three song in 26 other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#1. Risk It All
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 11 other metros
--- Top three song in 19 other metros
--- Top five song in 23 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros