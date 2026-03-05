Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam in the past week
Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Orlando. Data is as of March 05, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Aperture
- Artist: Harry Styles
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 34 other metros
#24. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros
#23. NUEVAYoL
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in 14 other metros
#22. POP DAT THANG
- Artist: DaBaby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#21. Haunted
- Artist: Luke Grimes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in seven other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros
#20. LET 'EM KNOW
- Artist: T.I.
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 13 other metros
--- Top three song in 21 other metros
--- Top five song in 25 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros
#19. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
#18. Twisting The Knife (feat. Mckenna Grace)
- Artist: ICE NINE KILLS
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#17. So Easy (To Fall In Love)
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 42 other metros
#16. Creepin
- Artist: Don Toliver
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 48 other metros
#15. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 42 other metros
#14. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in three other metros
--- Top 25 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 26 other metros
#13. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#12. Just What I Needed
- Artist: Altum Quartet & Berlin Session Strings
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 52 other metros
#11. Lose Control
- Artist: Vitamin String Quartet
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 45 other metros
#10. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#9. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in five other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 22 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
#8. Raindance
- Artist: Dave & Tems
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#7. Yoga
- Artist: Janelle Monáe & Jidenna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in nine other metros
--- Top five song in 13 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
#6. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 60 other metros
#5. The Night We Met
- Artist: Joni Fuller
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in six other metros
--- Top three song in 17 other metros
--- Top five song in 31 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros
#4. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in nine other metros
--- Top three song in 27 other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#3. 360 (Arr. For Cello Obligato and String Quartet)
- Artist: Peter Gregson
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 39 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#2. Never Be The Same
- Artist: Strings From Paris
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in seven other metros
--- Top five song in 19 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros
#1. Risk It All
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 11 other metros
--- Top three song in 19 other metros
--- Top five song in 23 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros