Top 25 songs in Tallahassee on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Tallahassee. Tallahassee has the most ranked songs (25) in common with Clarksville and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Tallahassee's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Johnny Dang

- Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

- Album: Johnny Dang - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#24. SHAKE SUMN

- Artist: DaBaby

- Album: CALL DA FIREMAN - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#23. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 71 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#22. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 64 other metros

#21. Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)

- Artist: Don Toliver

- Album: Love Sick

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#20. Rodeo (feat. Big Jade)

- Artist: Lah Pat

- Album: Rodeo (feat. Big Jade) - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 32 other metros

#19. Under The Influence

- Artist: Chris Brown

- Album: Under The Influence - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

- Length: 3:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 31 other metros

#18. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 73 other metros

#17. This Is

- Artist: Ella Mai

- Album: Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition)

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in 23 other metros

#16. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 81 other metros

#15. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 62 other metros

#14. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:39

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#13. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#12. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 96 other metros

#11. GLU

- Artist: USHER

- Album: GLU - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:23

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#10. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#9. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#8. ICU

- Artist: Coco Jones

- Album: What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

#7. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 44 other metros

#6. Bitch Let's Do It

- Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

- Album: Richest Opp

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros

#5. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

- Artist: Young Nudy

- Album: Gumbo

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

#4. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 84 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#3. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 70 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#2. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 64 other metros

--- Top five song in 88 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#1. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros