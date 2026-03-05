DenPhotos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 25 songs in Tampa on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Tampa. Data is as of March 05, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Name

- Artist: The Goo Goo Dolls

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 36 other metros

#24. Body

- Artist: Don Toliver

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 37 other metros

#23. Just What I Needed

- Artist: Altum Quartet & Berlin Session Strings

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 52 other metros

#22. Ever Since U Left Me (I Went Deaf)

- Artist: French Montana & Max B

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

#21. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 42 other metros

#20. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

- Artist: RAYE

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#19. Opalite

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 48 other metros

#18. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

#17. Raindance

- Artist: Dave & Tems

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#16. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#15. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#14. YAYA (Remix)

- Artist: Compton Av, Steelz, Snoop Dogg & 310babii

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#13. So Easy (To Fall In Love)

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 42 other metros

#12. Lose Control

- Artist: Vitamin String Quartet

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 45 other metros

#11. Haunted

- Artist: Luke Grimes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in seven other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

#10. Yoga

- Artist: Janelle Monáe & Jidenna

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

#9. LET 'EM KNOW

- Artist: T.I.

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 13 other metros

--- Top three song in 21 other metros

--- Top five song in 25 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

#8. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 47 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 60 other metros

#7. POP DAT THANG

- Artist: DaBaby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#6. Never Be The Same

- Artist: Strings From Paris

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 20 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros

#5. The Night We Met

- Artist: Joni Fuller

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in six other metros

--- Top three song in 17 other metros

--- Top five song in 31 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros

#4. Risk It All

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 20 other metros

--- Top five song in 23 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#3. 360 (Arr. For Cello Obligato and String Quartet)

- Artist: Peter Gregson

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 39 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros

#2. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in five other metros

--- Top three song in 11 other metros

--- Top five song in 21 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#1. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in eight other metros

--- Top three song in 26 other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros