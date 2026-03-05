Top 25 songs in Jacksonville on Shazam in the past week
Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Jacksonville. Data is as of March 05, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. So Easy (To Fall In Love)
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 42 other metros
#24. ROOMS
- Artist: Mike WiLL Made-It, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Chief Keef
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros
#23. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros
#22. Creepin
- Artist: Don Toliver
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 48 other metros
#21. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros
#20. Just What I Needed
- Artist: Altum Quartet & Berlin Session Strings
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 52 other metros
#19. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 42 other metros
#18. B.B.B.
- Artist: Juvenile & Genesisthegawd
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
#17. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 23 other metros
#16. WHO TF IZ U
- Artist: J. Cole
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros
#15. Raindance
- Artist: Dave & Tems
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros
#14. Lose Control
- Artist: Vitamin String Quartet
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#13. Watching Us
- Artist: Wale & Leon Thomas
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
#12. Die On This Hill
- Artist: SIENNA SPIRO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros
#11. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 48 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 60 other metros
#10. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in five other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 22 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
#9. Haunted
- Artist: Luke Grimes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in seven other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros
#8. POP DAT THANG
- Artist: DaBaby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#7. Risk It All
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 12 other metros
--- Top three song in 20 other metros
--- Top five song in 24 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
#6. Never Be The Same
- Artist: Strings From Paris
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 20 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros
#5. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in nine other metros
--- Top three song in 27 other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#4. 360 (Arr. For Cello Obligato and String Quartet)
- Artist: Peter Gregson
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in eight other metros
--- Top three song in 33 other metros
--- Top five song in 39 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 53 other metros
#3. The Night We Met
- Artist: Joni Fuller
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in six other metros
--- Top three song in 16 other metros
--- Top five song in 31 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros
#2. Yoga
- Artist: Janelle Monáe & Jidenna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
#1. LET 'EM KNOW
- Artist: T.I.
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 12 other metros
--- Top three song in 20 other metros
--- Top five song in 24 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros