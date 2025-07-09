Tori Kelly announces pregnancy

Tori Kelly will soon be singing lullabies.

The 32-year-old singer announced that she and husband André Murillo are expecting their first child together.

In a video posted to social media and YouTube Wednesday, we see the couple dancing around a house and embracing on the beach while soundtracked to a new Tori song. At the end of the clip, we hear Tori sing, "I'm ready for what comes next/ Let's make a baby," as she reveals her baby bump.

Tori and André began dating in 2016 and married in a private ceremony in 2018.

Tori is currently supporting Ed Sheeran on his European tour dates.

