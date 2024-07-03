Travis Kelce says it was his idea to join Taylor Swift onstage: "Might as well put me to work"

Turns out Travis Kelce's surprise cameo onstage at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's show in London was all his idea.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. "I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era [of the show]?'" he recalled. He said she laughed, then asked him, "Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?"

"I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here,'" he said he replied. "And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

The "perfect part" was during the "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" segment — not the bicycles, "in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers," Travis joked. "It was, like, the safest option."

But there was one safety concern.

During the segment, Travis carried Taylor over to a couch, and he recalled, "Listen, the one thing I told myself is: 'Do not drop the baby ... do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.'"

“It was an absolute blast," he shared. "It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like ... the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun ... it was awesome. ... And I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters."

Indeed, after the performance, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut."

