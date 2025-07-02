Travis Kelce recounts Taylor Swift's 'pitch perfect' performance at his Tight Ends & Friends event

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo

Travis Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast Wednesday that Taylor Swift's surprise performance at his Tight Ends & Friends event had indeed been in the works for a while.

“We're in Nashville. She grew up in Nashville,” he said. “She moved there when she was younger. And, yeah, we had this plan for a while that we were gonna have some fun with the tight ends, and especially Tight Ends & Friends, all the evening events.”
He said she approached Kane Brown, who was scheduled to perform that night, to make sure he was OK with her joining him onstage.
“Tay just kinda went up to him and the band and just was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there, play a song, and see if we can, you know, pop the roof off this place,’” Travis explained. “Sure enough, she's so good with just everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it.”
He said she was in the back writing out sheet music for the band to make sure they felt prepared. “Then just went out there without practicing, and it was pitch perfect and just killed it,” he said.
Taylor performed “Shake It Off” during the event, which raised money for Tight End University, the annual summit for NFL tight ends that is spearheaded by Travis and others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

