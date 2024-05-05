1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood

Shooting: The Philadelphia Police Department said one person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday night. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA — One man was killed and three other people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a southwestern Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Kingsessing neighborhood of the city at about 6:30 p.m. EDT, according to WPVI-TV.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the face and died after he was taken to an area hospital, WCAU-TV reported.

His name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Police said a 23-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were shot on a front porch in the neighborhood, according to KYW-TV. The shooter’s identity is unknown at this time.

“The crime scene consists of at least 27 shell castings. Approximately 20 of those shell castings are on the west side of 51st Street,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace told the television station. “And about six or seven additional shell castings are on one of the porches on the east side of the street.”

Pace told reporters that the 23-year-old walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after getting shot in his left leg, KYW reported. One of the 17-year-olds was listed in critical but stable condition after being shot four times in the area of his stomach, according to the television station.

No arrests have been made but police recovered a weapon at the scene, WPVI reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

