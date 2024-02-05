2024 Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift announces new album

New album: Taylor Swift announced that she will release a new album on April 19. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift used the occasion of winning her 13th Grammy Award to drop a surprise.

>> Read more trending news

No, it had nothing to do with an NFL player.

The singer announced that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released on April 19.

“I want to say thank you to the fans, by telling you a secret, that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, Swift said. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

Taylor Swift announces her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/uKCXm5RQbj — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

“I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group