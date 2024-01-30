5 arrested in killings of 6 people near remote California desert community

Arrests made: Police in California made five arrests in connection to the shooting deaths of six people in a remote California desert last week. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

EL MIRAGE, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of six people in a remote desert community in California, authorities said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

During a news conference, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of California residents Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, of Apple Valley; Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24, of Apple Valley; Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33, of Adelanto; Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, of Adelanto; and Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, of Adelanto.

Investigators said the victims’ deaths were connected to a dispute over marijuana, KABC-TV reported.

#LIVE: Authorities identify 5 suspects arrested. They’re currently in custody being held with no bail. https://t.co/rJKtB9BX00 https://t.co/S6zpsyvIaz pic.twitter.com/OMBsI4PPd7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 30, 2024

“For all intents and purposes, it looks like illicit marijuana was the guiding force behind these murders,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters.

Officials said all five suspects were being held without bail, KABC reported. That is pending a review of potential charges by the district attorney’s office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office last week, deputies responded at 8:16 p.m. PST on Jan. 23 to a remote area of the Mojave Desert near the unincorporated community of El Mirage for a wellness check.

Investigators say they don’t believe there are additional suspects outstanding. Eight firearms were recovered and were being tested to see if they match the weapons used against the six victims.

Deputies arriving at the scene, located 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, initially discovered five bodies, the Los Angeles Times reported. During a news conference, Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, said a sixth body was located in the same area on the morning of Jan. 24, KTTV reported.

Two vehicles were also found at the scene, Rodriguez told reporters. At least one of the SUVs had bullet holes in its windows, KTTV reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group