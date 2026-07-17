7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Mexican coast

An earthquake measuring 7.3 magnitude hit the North Pacific Ocean, the United States Geological Survey said.

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The quake‘s epicenter was about 30 miles southwest of Aquiles Serdán, Mexico. Initially, it was listed as a 7.4, The New York Times reported.

It was at a depth of 6.21 miles, according to Reuters.

Buildings shook in Guatemala and El Salvador while a tsunami warning was triggered. The system said hazardous tsunami waves could be possible along coasts 186 miles from the epicenter.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said that the quake was of moderate intensity in the state’s capital, but no serious damage was reported, according to Reuters.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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