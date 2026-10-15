Actress Kaley Cuoco announces birth of second child

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, shown last month, welcomed their second child together on Monday.

Actress Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, announced the birth of their second child together in a social media post.

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Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey was born on Oct. 12, “The Big Bang Theory” star wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” Cuoco, 40, wrote about her newborn daughter. “We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey also share a 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, “Today” reported. Cuoco joked in her post that it was time to “bring Matilda’s baby home!”

The “Flight Attendant” actress first announced she was expecting her second baby on Instagram, sharing a series of family photos.

The newborn’s names have family significance.

Carmine is the middle name of Cuoco’s father, Gary Carmine Cuoco, according to “Today.” It is also part of their eldest’s daughter’s full name -- Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Among the photos that Cuoco published, one featured Matilda wearing a yellow shirt with the words “Big Sister” prominently displayed.

“Someone waiting at home for us!” the text above the photograph reads.

Pelphrey posted a slideshow on his Instagram page, calling his newborn “another miracle.”

“Welcome to our family youngest queen!” he wrote, adding that Cuoco “showed up in every way as a partner and a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best.”

“You’re a CHAMPION. The girls and I would be lost without you,” he wrote. “Thank God for the gift of this family and these girls.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey got engaged in August 2024, according to People.

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