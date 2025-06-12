Air India flight crashes moments after takeoff, more than 240 on board

Firefighters work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-bound passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviation officials said in what the airline called a "tragic accident". (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

AHMEDABAD, India — An Air India flight had just taken off from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London when it crashed near the airport.

Officials said more than 240 passengers and crew members were on board the 787 Dreamliner. This is the first crash of the type of Boeing plane in the history of the aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

Boeing releases a statement

Update 8:30 a.m. ET, June 12: Boeing released a statement which read, “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

Police commissioner: No survivors

Update 7:48 a.m. ET, June 12: The city’s police commissioner told the AP that there appear to be no survivors from the plane.

Officials said that at least five students of B.J. Medical College were killed. A dining facility where the plane crashed had 60 to 80 students inside, with 10 to 12 trapped in a fire, the college’s dean said, according to The New York Times.

India’s Central Industrial Security Force released a photo of the plane’s tail sticking out of a building.

Original report: An official death toll has not been released, other than India’s health minister saying “many people” had died, The New York Times reported.

Air India Flight AI 171 crashed in the city, setting buildings on fire. Since it had just taken off, it was carrying a full load of fuel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the crash “heartbreaking beyond words.” He posted to social media, “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected.”

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad is the capital of Gujarat, the home state of the prime minister. It crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, near a local medical college, about five minutes after takeoff, the AP and the Times reported.

The Washington Post said the plane’s signal was lost when it was at an altitude of about 625 feet.

Many of those on board were British nationals.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a statement which read, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

Of the 242 passengers on the flight, 169 were from India, 53 were Britons, seven were from Portugal and one passenger was Canadian, the AP reported.

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.” He added that the company was “supporting all the affected people and their families” and helping first responders at the crash site, the Times reported.

