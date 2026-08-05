Allegiant Airlines announces new in-flight perks

The airline launched in-flight free beverage service and are planning to add a premium seating area that will go into effect next year.

LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Airlines introduced some new in-flight perks for its customers on Aug. 1.

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In a news release, the Las Vegas-based airline said it had launched in-flight beverage service on all flights. For regular customers, that means soft drinks, juice and water.

Allways Rewards Visa cardholders will receive additional beverage benefits, the airline said. That includes one free coffee, protein shakes, sports drinks or an alcoholic beverage with a mixer that does not exceed $16.

Passengers must be 21 or older to order alcoholic drinks.

Allegiant is also launching a premium seating class to select aircraft beginning in 2027, according to the news release.

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The cabin will feature eight seats configured two-by-two at the forward portion of the aircraft. They are expected to go on sale by mid-August 2027, Allegiant said.

“The seats will have a 5-inch recline, calf rests and adjustable headrests in addition to more legroom and a 37-inch pitch, enhanced amenities and upgraded service elements tailored to customers seeking a more premium travel option,” Allegiant said in its release.

Allegiant First will also give passengers priority access to check in and board flights, the company said. The fare will include one personal item, one carry-on bag and one checked bag weighing no more than 70 pounds.

The moves were announced as Allegiant continues to integrate Sun Country into its rotation. Allegiant completed its acquisition of the Minneapolis-based company on May 13, 2026, for $1.5 billion, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This is about giving customers more ways to travel with us,” said Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells. “As we bring together two highly complementary leisure airlines, we see significant opportunity to expand complimentary and premium offerings in a way that strengthens the customer experience and supports the long-term growth of the combined company. Travelers are increasingly looking for more comfort, more personalization and more flexibility, and these new offerings are a meaningful step forward in delivering that.”

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