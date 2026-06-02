Amazon Prime Day dates, deals announced

FILE PHOTO: Amazon has announced the dates of its annual Prime Day sales.

Amazon has announced the dates of its annual Prime Day promotion.

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Prime Day will be held later this month, the massive online retailer said, touting “millions of exclusive deals for Prime Members.”

Some of the deals are on “big-ticket items they’ve been waiting for,” such as up to 40% off televisions and up to 30% off patio, outdoor entertaining, trampolines, playsets, and lawn mowers.

The company has also compiled Top 100+ lists including summer and travel essentials, back to school, college life and more.

A new feature of the multi-day sale is the use of Alexa for Shopping to curate a personalized guide with alerts and recommendations, Amazon said.

Sales start at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23 and run through June 26.

You must be a Prime member to get the deals. A 30-day free trial is available. Otherwise, the yearly cost for most people is $139 after the trial. There is a monthly option for $14.99, discounted options for young adults and for people who qualify for government assistance.

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