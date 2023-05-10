Autopsy report for songwriter Kyle Jacobs, singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, released

Kyle Jacobs autopsy released NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT /Getty Images for CMT)

Songwriter Kyle Jacobs died on Feb. 17 of an “intraoral shotgun wound” but had no drugs in his system at the time of death, according to an autopsy conducted the day after he died, People reported.

Jacobs, who was the husband of country star Kellie Pickler, was an “Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and (was a) chronic alcohol (user),” according to the report.

The report went on to say, he died of “a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.”

The Davidson County medical examiner who performed the autopsy said the 49-year-old songwriter had no drugs in his system at the time of death, according to A Taste of Home.

Police said on the morning Jacobs was found dead, Pickler woke up and noticed her husband was missing and began looking for him. She and her assistant were unable “to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, then the assistant telephoned 911.”

Police answering the call, found Jacobs dead from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the autopsy read.

Jacobs produced and wrote songs for singers Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Craig Morgan and others.