The Beatles come home: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr perform duet on new album

FILE PHOTO: Sir Paul McCartney (L) and inductee Ringo Starr perform onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The pair have recorded their first duet together. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

For the first time, the two surviving Beatles are performing a duet together.

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As Rolling Stone noted, the pair have been playing together since 1962, but they’ve never sung a duet together until now, for McCartney’s new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane.”

The song is called “Home to Us,” with McCartney saying it felt natural to have his former bandmate perform with him.

“In writing the song, I’m talking about where we came from,” McCartney said. “In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing, and you build yourself up. Ringo was from the Dingle, and that was well hard. He said he used to get mugged coming home because he worked. Even though it was crazy, it was home to us.”

McCartney said he wrote the song and sent it to Starr, who sent a new version, adding a few lines to the chorus.

The songwriter thought the drummer was sending him a message.

“I thought, maybe he doesn’t like it. I rang him, and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I’d love to hear him sing the whole thing. So we took my first line, Ringo’s second line, and then we had a duet. We’d never done that before. Then we wanted some backing vocals, and I had the idea it would be nice to hear girls. Chrissie Hynde said she’d do it, and Sharleen Spiteri, they’re mates. So they did it,” McCartney said.

The song, according to Rolling Stone, has a heavy dose of nostalgia.” McCartney said some of the song was inspired by Liverpool’s River Mersey and the “secret code” he and bandmate John Lennon had.

“This was a lot of memories of Liverpool for me,” McCartney said, “but also any days we’ve left behind. Everyone’s got them — school, old mates. [The song] has memories of John in the middle, that’s lovely to go back to.”

He would not share the secret code, though.

The album is not only a way back to the Beatles, but it also helps memorialize McCartney’s parents.

“Salesman Saint” pays tribute to his parents.

“I was born in 1942, in the war,” he explained. “I was too young to appreciate that, but my parents weren’t. My dad was a fireman, putting out fires from the bombs. My mum was a nurse and midwife. But they carried on, because they had to. Like people in Ukraine, Gaza, and elsewhere now.”

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” isn’t the only new music McCartney is producing.

He also appears on The Rolling Stones’ new album, “Foreign Tongues,” on a song recorded in 2023.

[ Rolling Stones’ new album, ‘Foreign Tongues,’ set for July 10 release ]

This is also not the first time that McCartney and Starr have performed together. The pair performed in 2024 during a McCartney concert in London and sang “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.” They also sang together on the Beatles’ final song “Now and Then” and performed with Dolly Parton on her version of “Let It Be,” Consequence reported

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane” will be released on May 29.

0 of 39 Through the years 1948: Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney at the age of six in front with his eight-year-old brother Mike (later Mike McGear of the Scaffold). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Through the years The Beatles (L to R) George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, stand outside McCartney's home on January 1, 1960 in Liverpool, England. Ringo Starr was not to join the band for another two years. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon arrive at London Airport on February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on the set of The Ed Sullivan Show at the CBS television studios in Manhattan, where the Fab Four are performing their nationwide television debut. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Through the years Princess Margaret shakes hands with George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of the British pop group the Beatles in 1965 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images) (AMERICAS SALES ONLY) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years PAUL MCCARTNEY: English musician, composer, singer and bassist for the 1960s Beatles with his wife Linda and their daughter Mary. (Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images) (United Archives/United Archives via Getty Images) Through the years 19th May 1967: The Beatles celebrate the completion of their new album, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', at a press conference held at the west London home of their manager Brian Epstein. The LP is released on June 1st. (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images) (John Pratt/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - CIRCA 1982: Paul McCartney circa 1982 in New York City. (Photo by Images/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Through the years Musician, Paul McCartney during Rehearsals at The Concert for New York City to benefit the victims of the World Trade Center disaster at Madison Square Garden in New York City. October 20, 2001 (Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Through the years GLASLOUGH, IRELAND - JUNE 10: Singer Sir Paul McCartney and his fiance model Heather Mills speak to the news media at Castle Leslie June 10, 2002 in Glaslough Village, County Monaghan, Ireland. The pair will be married on the castle grounds June 11, 2002. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images) (Sion Touhig/Getty Images) Through the years JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 15: BEVERLY HILLS - NOVEMBER 15; Musician Paul McCartney attends the Fifth Annual Adopt-A-Minefield Gala night held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 15, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - JUNE 26: (L-R) Yoko Ono and Sir Paul McCartney stand next to a plaque of John Lennon during a dedication ceremony for the plaque and one for George Harrison as part of the first anniversary celebration of "The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil" show at The Mirage Hotel & Casino June 26, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON - FEBRUARY 15: Paul McCartney departs from the High Court on February 15, 2008 in London, England. Sir Paul McCartney and Heather Mills are attending the fifth day of a hearing to reach a financial settlement for their divorce. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musician Paul McCartney poses in the press room during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell leave the Marylebone Registry Office after their civil ceremony marriage on October 9, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/Getty Images) (Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: HM Queen Elizabeth II, The Duchess of Cornwall, Sir Paul McCartney and The Prince of Wales on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012 in London, England. For only the second time in its history the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend’s celebrations. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Sir Paul McCartney performs during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Musician Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Paul McCartney performs onstage during "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Recording artists Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform onstage during "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musicians Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West perform onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Through the years PIONEERTOWN, CA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout photo provided by MPL Communications, Sir Paul McCartney performs at a sold out show during the "One On One" tour at Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace on October 13, 2016 in Pioneertown, California. (Photo by MJ Kim/MPL Communications via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Sir Paul McCartney (C) and wife Nancy Shevell (2nd L) attend "March For Our Lives" on March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Sir Paul McCartney poses following an Investiture ceremony, where he was made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Bradley Page - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Sir Paul McCartney poses for photograph at the "Hey Grandude!" book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly on September 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) (Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images) Through the years CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Paul McCartney speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the Exclusive UK 100-Minute Preview Screening of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney) (Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for D) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the UK premiere of "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios on December 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell during the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery on June 20, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is opening the National Portrait Gallery following a three-year refurbishment programme. (Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Paul McCartney attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording A)

0 of 46 Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - CIRCA 1959: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" poses for a portrait with a pompadour hairstyle in circa 1959 in when he played drums for "Rory Storm and the Hurricanes"before joining the Beatles in circa 1959 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (MICHAEL OCHS ARCHIVES) Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - CIRCA 1960: Ringo Starr playing with a cash register at home, in the United Kingdom, circa 1960. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) Ringo Starr 1964 - Ringo Starr, 24, at the BBC's Lime Grove Studios, a day after the premiere of The Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Ringo Starr The Beatles 1964 Summer Tour of United States and Canada. Ringo Starr in his room at the Lafayette Motor Inn, Atlantic City, New Jersey during the band's first US tour, 30th August 1964. (Photo by Henry Grossman/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) (Mirrorpix/Getty Images) Ringo Starr Drummer Ringo Starr of The Beatles giving a "thumbs up" sign before leaving Heathrow Airport to rejoin his band currently touring Australia. The 23-year-old Ringo left the hospital after being bedridden for eight days with tonsillitis and pharyngitis. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr 1964: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" poses for a portrait holding a tambourine. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ringo Starr 1964: Drummer Ringo Starr of the rock and roll band "The Beatles" performs onstage in 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ringo Starr 1965-Beatles drummer Ringo Starr with his 19-year-old wife Maureen, and their first child Zak, at Queen Charlotte's Hospital in London. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 15: THANK YOUR LUCKY STARS Photo of BEATLES and Ringo STARR, with The Beatles, posed, holding drum sticks, at Alpha Television Studios, Aston, Birmingham (Photo by David Farrell/Redferns) (David Farrell/Redferns) Ringo Starr UNSPECIFIED - 1st JANUARY: Posed studio session of Ringo Starr from The Beatles in 1965. (Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns) (Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns) Ringo Starr (Original Caption) A Corporation at Work. Nassau: Ringo Starr, a member of that swingin's quartet, The Beatles, listens to the chords of a sea shell during a brief break in the filming of a new movie in Nassau. Ringo, who recently gave up his bachelorhood, picked up the Conch shell while doing some scenes at the Bayshore Marina. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr 1965 - Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in a scene from their film Help! (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Drummer Ringo Starr at the press launch for the Beatles' new album 'Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', held at Brian Epstein's house at 24 Chapel Street, London, 19th May 1967. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images) (John Downing/Getty Images) Ringo Starr LONDON - JUNE 25: English musician and drummer for The Beatles, Ringo Starr, during their recording of "All You Need Is Love" by the BBC for their show "Our World." This event was the world’s first live television satellite link-up and was seen by 400 million people across five continents. June 25, 1967, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Ringo Starr British singer and member of The Beatles Ringo Starr playing drums. 1970 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr, drummer for the legendary British pop group, The Beatles, circa 1970. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr British musician Ringo Starr plays drums during the Concert For Bangladesh benefit perfomances at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, August 1, 1971. (Photo by Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) (Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via ) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr, former drummer for the legendary British pop group, The Beatles, circa 1975. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr performing with the Beach Boys on the Capitol Mall in Washington DC on July 4, 1984. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Ringo Starr WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 23: Ringo Starr poses for a portrait during the 'Together For Our Kids' as Musicians Unite To Immunize Kids on June 23, 1993 at UCLA, Royce Hall in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr attends the 2005 Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Photo by rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images) (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr poses at GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! Press Room at The Conga Room at L.A. Live on December 2, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Ringo Starr 2011 - Ringo Starr with his 'Knotted Gun' statue at the Gibson Guitar Studio, in central London. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr HOLLYWOOD, FL - JUNE 30: Ringo Starr displays his art work at Hard Rock Cafe on June 30, 2012 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images) (Larry Marano/Getty Images) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Ringo Starr attends the "Ringo: Peace & Love" media preview at The Grammy Museum on June 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Ringo Starr Ringo Starr is seen during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, London. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images) (Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) Ringo Starr TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 20: Ringo Starr launches his New Book "Photograph" at Indigo Manulife Centre on October 20, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) (George Pimentel/WireImage) Ringo Starr THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images) (Jeff Golden/Getty Images) Ringo Starr THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images) (Jeff Golden/Getty Images) Ringo Starr CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Inductee Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Kevin Kane) Ringo Starr CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 18: Inductee Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Musician Ringo Starr attends the Ringo Starr "Peace & Love" birthday celebration at Capitol Records Tower on July 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Ringo Starr TOPSHOT - Richard Starkey, better knonwn as Ringo Starr, poses with his medal after being appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on March 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / John Stillwell (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) Ringo Starr LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Musician Ringo Starr attends the 11th Annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration honoring Ringo Starr's 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on July 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Ringo Starr NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Musician Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Star Band performs at the St. George Theater on June 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images) Ringo Starr TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ringo Starr performs at Menora Mivtachim Arena on June 23, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Guy Prives/Getty Images) (Guy Prives/Getty Images) Ringo Starr English musician Ringo Starr performs onstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 15, 2019 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Ringo Starr BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Musician Ringo Starr attends a public art dedication for his donated sculpture "Peace and Love" at Beverly Gardens Park on November 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

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