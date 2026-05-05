Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settle lawsuit over ‘It Ends With Us’

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have settled their lawsuit, ending nearly two years of legal action.

NEW YORK — Actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on Monday agreed to settle their contentious lawsuit over their 2024 film “It Ends With Us,” avoiding what was shaping up to be an acrimonious trial.

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The movie, released in August 2024 and starring Lively and Baldoni as romantic partners whose relationship turns abusive, was based on a Colleen Hoover novel, The Washington Post reported.

Lively, 38, had accused Baldoni, who also directed the movie, of sexual harassment on the set of the film, according to Variety. She alleged that when she raised complaints about it, Baldoni and his publicists retaliated with a smear campaign.

She filed suit against Baldoni, 42, and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, the Post reported.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their “It Ends With Us” sexual harassment lawsuit after a year and a half.



In a carefully crafted joint statement, the parties expressed their feeling about moving on: “The end product – the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ – is a source of… pic.twitter.com/mTxrZPJile — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2026

Two weeks later, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million for defamation, according to the newspaper. Baldoni alleged that Lively had wrested control of the movie and attempted to destroy the careers of him and his colleagues.

The civil case was settled two weeks before it was scheduled to go to trial in New York, The Associated Press reported.

The terms of the settlement were not revealed.

In a joint statement released on Monday by the actors’ attorneys, Lively and Baldoni said it was time to move on.

“The parties in the Blake Lively and Wayfarer Studios litigation have reached an agreement to resolve the matters,” the statement said. “The end product — the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

The settlement comes approximately a month after Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of Lively’s civil claims, including all of them involving harassment, Variety reported. The ruling left three other claims -- retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract -- to be decided by a jury.

0 of 47 Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actress Blake Lively appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on October 1, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years PARIS - JANUARY 23: Blake Lively leaves the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture) Spring-Summer 2008 on January 23, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) (Francois Durand/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Actress Blake Lively at the tents in Bryant Park during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 7, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for IMG) (Brian Ach/Getty Images for IMG) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Actress Blake Lively at the tents in Bryant Park during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 7, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for IMG) (Brian Ach/Getty Images for IMG) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Actress Blake Lively attends the Reebok "Freestyle World Tour" event at 632 on Hudson on February 21, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Actress Blake Lively attends The Cinema Society & A Diamond is Forever screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" at AMC Loews 19th Street on November 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and actress Blake Lively the runway during Fashion's Night Out: The Show at Lincoln Center on September 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Conde Nast) (Jemal Countess) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Blake Lively and designer Karl Lagerfeld attends the reopening of the CHANEL SoHo Boutique at the Chanel Boutique Soho on September 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chanel) (Dimitrios Kambouris) Blake Lively through the years TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Blake Lively speaks at "The Town" press conference during the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival at the Hyatt Regency on September 10, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool" fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actress Blake Lively poses for a photo with her daughter as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively pose with their daughters as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Blake Lively attends 'The BFG (Le Bon Gros Geant - Le BGG)' premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto) Blake Lively through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively pose with their daughters as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere for "A Quiet Place" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Blake Lively attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Mike Coppola) Blake Lively through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Actress Blake Lively attends the L'Oreal Paris Paints + Colorista launch event at West Edge on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for L'Oreal) (Matthew Eisman) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Blake Lilvey attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Actress Blake Lively speaks at the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2016 Arrivals on November 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for L'Oreal) (Brian Ach) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Blake Lively poses backstage at the Michael Kors Fall 2016 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Blake Lively through the years CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 11: Blake Lively attends the "Cafe Society" Photocall during The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Actress Blake Lively attends the 'The Shallows' photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Actress Blake Lively attends the "Slack Bay (Ma Loute)" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Blake Lively (L), winner of the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress award, and actor Kevin Hart, winner of the Favorite Comedic Movie Actor award, pose backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards) (Emma McIntyre) Blake Lively through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Blake Lively attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards) (Christopher Polk) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Blake Lively attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Mike Coppola) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actor Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 Runway Show at Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Blake Lively through the years PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Blake Lively attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Blake Lively attends the screening of "The Rhythm Section" at Brooklyn Academy of Music on January 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Blake Lively attends the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Actress Blake Lively gives a welcoming speech as Empire State Building celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company at The Empire State Building on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Blake Lively attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Blake Lively attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Blake Lively attends the opening night of "The Music Man" at Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Blake Lively through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

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