Body of trucker missing since November found in farm field in Iowa

The body of a man was found and identified months after he disappeared in Sac County, Iowa, officials say.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAC CITY, Iowa — The body of a man was found and identified months after he disappeared in Sac County, Iowa, officials say.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the Sac County Sheriff’s Office got a call regarding a body that was found in a farm field around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The body was located by an intersection where a semi that belonged to a person who was reported missing, David Schultz, was located back in Nov. 2023, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the body belonged to Schultz during an autopsy, according to The Associated Press. The remains were identified through dental records.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that there were no signs of trauma or any serious injuries, officials said.

No foul play is suspected, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, according to the AP.

