Brewers defeat Rays to win first World Series title

World Series MVP William Contreras and his teammates celebrate after the Milwaukee Brewers won their first championship on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up a memorable season on Wednesday, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 of the World Series to win their first championship.

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The Brewers, who had the best record in baseball this season with 103 wins, capped a memorable season by winning the first series title in the franchise’s 57-season history.

“It was unbelievable,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said.

THE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP BELONGS TO MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/opBMIz9Rvd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 29, 2026

It was also the first World Series title for the city of Milwaukee since 1957, when the Braves defeated the New York Yankees.

“It was unbelievable,” Attanasio said.

“You say they’ve been waiting so long, that’s one thing -- but it’s more about their undying commitment to this team,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game. “It started growing and growing throughout the year, grew last year, and then you see what it means to them. It’s not just the city of Milwaukee. It’s the whole state of Wisconsin.

“I hope they’re proud. I hope they’re proud of these guys. I hope they realize how special this group is.”

William Contreras was named the Series’ MVP to become the first catcher to win the award since fellow Venezuelan Salvador Perez achieved the feat with the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

“All the people back in Venezuela mean a tremendous amount to me,” Contreras told reporters. “So I’m very happy (about) what I’m able to accomplish for them, and hopefully, inspire them.”

The Brewers topped the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series and then swept the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Brewers came close to becoming the first team -- and 20th overall -- to sweep a World Series, but dropped a 12-inning decision to the Rays on Tuesday.

The Brewers were unfazed and took command in Game 5, as their first appearance in the World Series since 1982 ended with a dominant performance.

Contreras had eight hits and four RBI during the Series to take MVP honors. He also handled the Brewers’ pitching staff with unerring skill, directing 12 pitchers who allowed just 10 earned runs in the Brewers’ five-game series win.

“That guy’s as good as there is back there, and he proved it,” Murphy said.

Contreras was also a force behind the plate, successfully winning 10 challenges during the Series.

“I don’t want to offend any of the other catchers in the league; the last thing I want to do is offend any of them,” Contreras said. “But sitting up here today, champion of the world, I feel like I’m the best catcher in the league.”

A MOMENT THAT WILL LIVE IN BASEBALL IMMORTALITY https://t.co/Mg7PXbPlJm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 29, 2026

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski held the American League champion Rays at bay with triple-digit fastballs through five scoreless innings.

Relievers JoJo Romero, Abner Uribe and closer Trevor Megill muffled the Rays’ bats the rest of the way to complete the victory.

Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt had an RBI single in the second inning off Rays ace Drew Rasmussen, and scored in the fifth inning on David Hamilton’s RBI single as Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee scored two more runs in the sixth inning on a Contreras double and Pratt’s sacrifice fly.

The Rays got their only run on Chandler Simpson’s two-out double in the ninth inning.

Tampa Bay, coming off consecutive fourth-place finishes in the American League East, had been projected to finish fifth in 2006. But they grabbed the lead in the AL East in June and never looked back.

The team swept the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series and outlasted the Cleveland Guardians in a six-game ALCS to reach the World Series for the third time in franchise history.

“I’m crushed right now, disappointed,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game. “But it’s easier to handle because of what we all meant to each other throughout the course of this season and certainly this last month in October.”

While the Rays were nearly unbeatable at Tropicana Field this season, they were no match for the Brewers, who took advantage of every opportunity to notch their first World Series crown.

“Man, this is awesome,” Pratt said as the Brewers celebrated. “How fun is this?”

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