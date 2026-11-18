FILE PHOTO: Cambridge Dictionary selected "human" as the word of the year.

The Cambridge Dictionary has selected its word that sums up 2026. It’s “human.”

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The group said in its explanation of why it chose the word “human,” “Throughout history, the adjective human has signified people, as opposed to animals and gods (and, more recently, machines). Increasingly seen in compounds such as human-written, human-generated, and human-made, it now also denotes that something is created by or typical of people as opposed to AI.”

It also posed a question: “Has the prevalence of AI content – and especially the rise of AI slop – given us a renewed appreciation of, perhaps even a yearning for, the human touch?”

Cambridge said this year may have been “a pivotal moment ” in the fight between humans and machines and at a time when it is becoming more and more difficult to tell the difference.

In 73% of cases, GPT-4.5 was judged to be human, with some wondering if the code has become sentient.

It goes beyond the artificial as well, with works of art being certified “human-crafted” and being used as a selling point.

There is also “humanmaxxing,” which aims to enhance performance, optimize health, and increase lifespan through an intense fitness regimen, supplements, and “experimental interventions,” Cambridge explained.

Human beat out four other words for the honor. They were:

Analogue

Agent

Wholesome

Chic

It now joins previous words of the year:

2025: parasocial

2024: manifest

2023: hallucinate

2022: homer

2021: perseverance

2020: quarantine

2019: upcycling

2018: nomophobia

2017: populism

2016: paranoia

2015: austerity

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