‘Cheers’ star George Wendt dies; castmates remember Norm

FILE PHOTO: Actor George Wendt poses at the 20th Anniversary William's Paley Television Festival at Director's Guild of America complex on March 5, 2003 Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images)

“It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie,” a simple statement from “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson, that the actor shared after news broke that George Wendt died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Ironically, Wendt, who appeared on all 273 episodes of the show, died on the anniversary of the day the show ended its first run. The last new episode aired 32 years ago, on May 20, 1993, USA Today reported.

Wendt’s publicist said he died “peacefully in his sleep while at home,” People magazine reported.

Danson started off his statement, saying, “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

John Ratzenberger, whose postman Cliff Clavin had the barstool next to Wendt, for nine seasons, said, “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For 11 years on ‘Cheers,’ we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television‘s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance - the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.”

Rhea Perlman, who played Carla on the show, called Wendt “the sweetest, kindest man I ever met.”

Wendt was born in Chicago in 1948, and spent six years as part of the Second City improv troupe before he auditioned for “Cheers,” USA Today reported.

He was cast and on every episode he would come into the bar where everybody knows your name, with the patrons greeting him with “Norm.” He would respond with a quip, such as “It’s a dog-eat-dog world, Sammy, and I’m wearing Milk Bone underwear,” the “Today” show remembered.

He was also in the last scene of the final show, giving Sam some much-needed advice before Sam told an unseen patron knocking on the door, “Sorry, we’re closed,” and turning off the lights at the landmark.

Over the series, Wendt was nominated six times for an Emmy, but he never won, the “Today” show reported.

Wendt went on to reprise the role on “The Tortellis” spinoff, “Wings” and “Frasier.”

He reunited with the “Cheers” cast, seated at a bar, as part of the Emmys broadcast last year, it would be his final on-television “Norm” from his co-stars, USA Today reported.

He also appeared on the “Cheers” podcast “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” alongside Danson and Woody Harrelson, last August. It would become his final public appearance, People magazine reported.

Wendt also personified the stereotype of a Chicago fan in the “Da Bears” sketches on “Saturday Night Life.” He reprised his role as a Bears superfan last year for a benefit for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, People magazine reported.

Jeff Ross said that Wendt wasn’t feeling well at the time, but he still came out and “made thousands of people laugh a lot for a great cause.” The sketch also included Wendt’s nephew and godson, “Ted Lasso” star and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis and Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

According to his IMDB profile, Wendt’s last role will be in the television movie, “Compound Fractures,” which has been completed.

