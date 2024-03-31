Chiefs WR Rashee Rice sought in connection with 6-vehicle crash in Dallas

Rashee Rice: Dallas police want to question the Chiefs wide receiver (4) in connection with a six-vehicle accident on a Dallas expressway on Saturday. ((L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DALLAS — Authorities are looking for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection with a six-vehicle crash on a Dallas expressway Saturday night, according to a published report.

A vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice, 23, who recently completed his rookie season with the Super Bowl champions, was involved in a crash on the North Central Freeway, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The newspaper, citing a police call sheet, said that Dallas police were looking for Rice to question him about the accident.

Dallas police spokesperson Kristin Lowman told the Morning News that a preliminary investigation determined a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a motorist in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane at about 6:20 CDT when both lost control of their vehicles.

Lowman said the Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

The occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini left the scene without stopping to see if anyone needed help, Lowman told the newspaper.

Two motorists were treated at the scene and two others were hospitalized, WFAA-TV reported. The television station released dash camera footage obtained from the scene, showing the two vehicles beginning a chain reaction of crashes.

It was unclear Sunday afternoon whether Rice was facing charges, or what his involvement in the accident might have been, according to ESPN.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, KXAS-TV reported. He attended Southern Methodist University in suburban Dallas after graduating from Richland High School, according to the Morning News. At SMU, Rice finished fifth on the school’s all-time yardage list for receivers.

Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns for Kansas City in 2023. During the Chiefs’ run to their second consecutive Super Bowl title, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason catches, KXAS reported. He caught six passes for 39 yards in Kansas City’s overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Last week, Rice was honored at the 101 Awards in Kansas City with the Mack Lee Hill Award, The Kansas City Star reported. The annual award is given to the Chiefs’ best rookie.

