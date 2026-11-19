The singer was no stranger to the stage as she accepted six CMA awards on Wednesday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music was choosin’ Ella on Wednesday night.

Ella Langley, riding the popularity of her monster hit “Choosin’ Texas,” was the big winner at the 60th annual Country Music Awards ceremony, capturing six trophies.

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Langley took Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year honors.

“At this point, I’m sick of me,” Langley said after accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, the first time she has won the accolade. “I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life.”

CMA host Lainey Wilson, last year’s winner of the show’s top award, came out with a broom while Langley spoke, signifying the Alabama native’s sweep of country music’s biggest awards.

“I told you, you was going to sweep, girl!” Wilson said.

Langley had been the focus heading into the awards ceremony. “Choosin’ Texas” remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-extending 28th week.

0 of 31 CMA Awards: Ella Langley attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: From left, Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Sammy Kershaw attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA) CMA Awards: Hardy attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: Luke Bryan attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: Megan Moroney attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) CMA Awards: Kacey Musgraves attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) CMA Awards: RaeLynn attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Carly Pearce attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: Bellah Mae attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: - Arrivals Glen Powell and Leslie Powell attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: From left, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson of Midland attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: From left, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: From left, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford and Ted Dwane of Mumford & Sons and Marcus King attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: From left, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: From left, Brittney Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Carter Faith attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: Darius Rucker and Daniella Rose Rucker attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA) CMA Awards: Bailey Zimmerman attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) CMA Awards: Dasha attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA) CMA Awards: Nappy Roots attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Awards: Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage) CMA Awards: Lzzy Hale attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) CMA Awards: Emily Ann Roberts attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

The song also snapped a tie with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the most weeks — 27 — at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

“Choosin’ Texas” is also the only song in chart history to pass the 20-week mark at No. 1 in a single calendar year. Carey’s hit has topped the charts for 22 weeks, but over several years.

Langley’s hit has also had a stranglehold at No. 1 on the country charts. At 49 weeks, she is one week from tying “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, which spent 50 weeks at the top spot in 2017–2018.

Miranda Lambert, who worked with Langley on “Choosin’ Texas” and her “Dandelion” album, won three awards.

Wilson hosted Wednesday’s show for the third consecutive year, and Taylor Swift performed on stage for the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

Swift played a mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You, ” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She started backstage and danced past other country icons -- including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, son and Eric Church -- as she sang her single from the “Toy Story 5″ soundtrack. She then grabbed her guitar and went onstage, where she was joined by Keith Urban on banjo.

Taylor Swift: The singer performed at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years on Wednesday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

Chris Stapleton, who won Male Vocalist of the Year for the ninth time, dedicated his victory to his late mother.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who won Vocal Duo of the Year honors, were also awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The show began with a tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80.

Wilson and Vince Gill kicked off the show, honoring Parton with Vince Gill as they sang a duet of Parton’s song, “I Will Always Love You.”

Here is the list of winners and nominees. Winners are in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Ella Langley

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“Be Her,” Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

“The Fall,” Cody Johnson

It doesn't take a crystal ball to see that your #CMAawards Single of the Year is "Choosin' Texas" by @ellalangleymsic https://t.co/lIVhHlc2dB — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Album of the Year

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top

“Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves

“Parker McCollum,” Parker McCollum

“The Way I Am,” Luke Combs

Put this one on repeat! The #CMAawards Album of the Year is "Dandelion" by @ellalangleymsic 🔊 https://t.co/QjecRXi2Lg — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Song of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley (Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)

“Be Here,” Ella Langley (Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt)

“Beautiful Things,” Megan Moroney (Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney)

“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves,

Josh Osborne)“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr. (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Let's hear it for your #CMAawards Song of the Year, "Choosin' Texas", written by @lukedick, @ellalangleymsic, @mirandalambert, @_JoyBethTaylor ✍️ https://t.co/LWpHl3tbsQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Female Vocalist of the Year

Ella Langley

Miranda Lambert

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

And your #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year is @ellalangleymsic! We're sending a big congratulations your way 💖 https://t.co/PgnMMRrrmt — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Time to celebrate the #CMAawards Male Vocalist of the Year winner, @ChrisStapleton 🎊 https://t.co/W1DijMRE2b — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Vocal Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Put those hands together 👏 Your #CMAawards Vocal Group of the Year is @RedClayStrays! https://t.co/I5L0RS03QE — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

Because two is better than one! Your #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year is @BrooksAndDunn ✨ https://t.co/OrkCzp8s4I — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Musical Event of the Year

“McArthur,” Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)

“Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves (featuring Miranda Lambert)

“I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” Carly Pearce & Riley Green

Musician of the Year

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

We are so happy to announce that your #CMAawards Musician of the Year is @charlieworsham 🎸 https://t.co/NRrSdZr1Dj — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves

“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall,” Cody Johnson

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Lights, camera, action! Your #CMAawards Music Video of the Year is "Choosin' Texas" by @EllaLangleyMsic 🎥 https://t.co/WE1HdmXEvZ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 18, 2026

New Artist of the Year

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

There might not be a lot of boys named Gary these days, but @SWJMusic has been named #CMAawards New Artist of the Year https://t.co/3d9B152iXp — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026

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