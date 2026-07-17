Fairlife production paused after cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: Coca-Cola said it is pausing production at U.S.-based fairlife plants due to a cyberattack.

Fairlife, Coca-Cola’s dairy company, has announced a temporary stop in production after a cyber incident.

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Reuters reported that the Chicago-based dairy owned by the soft drink company has launched an investigation into the cyberattack, but said its quality and safety have not been affected.

USA Today reported it was a ransomware attack and that the company alerted law enforcement.

The production pause only affects the dairy facilities in the U.S., not those in Canada.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, some of the affected systems are production-related, WSB reported.

It is not known how the pause will affect the availability at grocery stores, according to USA Today.

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