Congregation vows support after Alabama pastor accused of stealing from church

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama pastor was indicted on felony theft charges late last month, but elders at his church have come to his defense.

[ Read more trending news ]

Scott Willmore, 50, who is the senior pastor at The Word Community Church in Northport, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree theft of property, a Class B felony, AL.com reported.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office did not say how much money was either stolen or misappropriated, according to the news outlet.

Under Alabama law, the minimum amount of money stolen to meet first-degree theft is $2,500, AL.com reported.

Willmore turned himself in on Monday and posted a $30,000 bond approximately 90 minutes later, AL.com reported.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Hastings said investigators were approached several months ago by congregation members who said they were concerned about how church money was spent.

“There were some questions about the spending that was being done with church funds, and that’s what was brought to us,” Hastings told WIAT.

Hastings would not say if the member has left the church or remains active, according to the television station.

Elders of the church were steadfast in their support for Willmore.

“He is still preaching on Sunday. We are not removing him,” Word Community Church elder Dale Lester told WIAT. “I’m speaking for the whole elder board. We support our pastor.”

The church had cleared Willmore of any wrongdoing in November after conducting an internal audit, according to the television station.

Elders learned about the investigation by Tuscaloosa County prosecutors at that time.

“I have personally gone through all of the books, P&L statements, everything for the last five years of the church,” Lester told WIAT. “We cannot find any frivolous, false or excessive charges that they are claiming.”

Lester said there were two reasons why he believed Willmore is not guilty -- his character and church protocol.

“He’s a man of integrity,” Lester told WIAT. “I’ve been a friend of his for seven years. I know him, and I think I know him well enough.”

According to church protocol, Willmore would need formal approval to access church funds.

“He cannot do anything with the bank accounts,” Lester told the television station. “The only people who can do anything with the bank accounts is the bookkeeper that transfers money or pays the bills. But the checks are only signed by the elders.”

A check written for $5,000 or less must be signed by one elder, WIAT reported. Checks written for more than $5,000 require signatures from two elders.

“If he is guilty, they are just as guilty,” Lester told the television station. “Basically, they didn’t do their job, and now they’re trying to blame our pastor.

“I would like it to be known that the church is not the one that is pursuing this matter,” Lester told AL.com.

© 2026 Cox Media Group