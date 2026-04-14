Dave McGinnis, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, dies at 74

The former head coach of the Arizona, longtime assistant and later color radio analyst for the Tennessee Titans network, died on April 13. He was 74.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dave McGinnis, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003 and later served as a commentator for the Tennessee Titans radio network, died on Monday. He was 74.

McGinnis, nicknamed “Coach Mac,” died in Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness since March 4, the Titans said in a news release. He had been a gameday color analyst for Titans Radio from 2017 to 2025, the team said.

“My heart aches with the loss of Coach Mac, who was so much more than a coach and broadcaster -- he was family,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

This afternoon, surrounded by his family, my friend , my mentor, my hero Coach Mac Dave McGinnis passed away peacefully in Nashville after a short illness. I owe so much to this man. He made me a better broadcaster and I am a rich man for having him in my life.

Love you Mac! pic.twitter.com/2gXSEyIVzq — Rhett Bryan 📻 (@rhettbtennessee) April 13, 2026

McGinnis had a 17-40 record with the Cardinals, taking over the head coaching job after nearly five seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, ESPN reported.

He also served as linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears from 1986 to 1995, and finished his career on the sidelines as an assistant with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. His last season with the franchise was in 2016, USA Today reported.

From the #Titans:



We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dave “Coach Mac” McGinnis, who passed away Monday afternoon in Nashville with family at his side.



From Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk:

“My heart aches with the loss of Coach Mac, who was so much more… — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 13, 2026

McGinnis graduated from Snyder (Texas) High School and was a three-year starter at defensive back for Texas Christian University, the Titans said.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement that the Cardinals were deeply saddened to hear of McGinnis’ death.

“As Dave often said, he was a ‘ball coach’ through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm and charisma,” Bidwill said. “Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything -- and everyone -- associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.”

McGinnis worked for the Titans radio network alongside play-by-play announcers Mike Keith and Taylor Zarzour, even though he had no broadcasting experience, he soon became a popular broadcaster, Keith said.

“By the end of his first preseason, he was the star of the broadcast,” Keith said. “We rebuilt what we did around him. We eventually created Titans Gameday on TV as one more vehicle for him.

“The world could not get enough Coach Mac. ... He was 100% genuine. What players and fellow coaches experienced was real. What listeners and viewers experienced was real.”

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