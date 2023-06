Nine injured in Denver shooting At least nine people have been shot during an altercation on a downtown Denver street overnight. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least nine people have been shot during an alteration on a downtown Denver street, police said.

>> Read more trending news

At least nine people suffered gunshot wounds, with three people in critical condition, the Denver Police Department reported on Twitter.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody. The suspect was also shot, police said, tweeting out that the investigation was “complex.”

The shooting came hours after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship, the first in the team’s history.